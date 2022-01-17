Mumbai Police arrests 65-yrs-old drug peddler with 1 kg heroin

The Azad Maidan Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police arrested a 65-years-old drug peddler from Borivali and seized one-kilogram heroin drug. As per information received by the police, the seized one-kilogram heroin drug cost Rs 3 crore in the international market. He has come from Rajasthan to supply drugs.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused has also been sent to police custody till January 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)