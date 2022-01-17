Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrests 65-yrs-old drug peddler with 1 kg heroin

The Azad Maidan Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police arrested a 65-years-old drug peddler from Borivali and seized one-kilogram heroin drug.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:57 IST
Mumbai Police arrests 65-yrs-old drug peddler with 1 kg heroin
Mumbai police arrested 65-yrs-old drug peddler from Borivali area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Azad Maidan Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police arrested a 65-years-old drug peddler from Borivali and seized one-kilogram heroin drug. As per information received by the police, the seized one-kilogram heroin drug cost Rs 3 crore in the international market. He has come from Rajasthan to supply drugs.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused has also been sent to police custody till January 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022