Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ has done a lot to stabilise energy markets

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:00 IST
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ has done a lot to stabilise energy markets
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have "done a lot" to stabilise global energy markets.

"We believe we as OPEC Plus have done a lot in bringing about stability," he said, while talking about energy security.

The minister was attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

