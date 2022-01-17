On duty Tamil Nadu cop injured during Jallikattu festival

Left Menu

A Tamil Nadu policeman, deployed on duty in the Alanganallur Jallikattu festival, was injured on Monday when a bull charged at him.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:41 IST
Police man getting medical treatment. (ANI/photo) . Image Credit: ANI
A Tamil Nadu policeman, deployed on duty in the Alanganallur Jallikattu festival, was injured on Monday when a bull charged at him. Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu played as part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of the state. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd and multiple human participants try to grab the bull's hump in order to tame it.

The officer was taken to a medical camp along with the other 20 injured bull tamers. He is reportedly stable now, a local medical official said. A total of 45 people got injured today including, 20 bull tamers, 9 bull owners, 16 people from the audience, said the local medical officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

