Kuwait's oil revenue reaches $38.10 bln in past nine months
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:44 IST
Kuwait's oil revenue reached 11.5 billion dinars ($38.10 billion) in the nine months to the end of December, the Ministry of Finance said in a report on Monday.
The Gulf OPEC member recorded a budget deficit of 682.4 million dinars in the first nine months of its financial year, which ends in March 2022, the ministry's preliminary report said. ($1 = 0.3019 Kuwaiti dinars)
