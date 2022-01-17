BMS to hold nationwide protest outside EPFO offices on Jan 20 demanding increase in pension

Left Menu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will hold a nationwide protest on January 20 outside the offices of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) demanding the increase in pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

17-01-2022
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will hold a nationwide protest on January 20 outside the offices of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) demanding the increase in pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. The decision has been taken in the Central Working Committee meeting of BMS today.

"We will organise a nationwide protest in front of all EPFO offices on January 20 and submit a memorandum addressed to the Finance Minister on the long-pending issues related to EPS-95 pensioners," BMS said in an official statement. The union also demanded that the benefit of an increase in pension should be given to all the 65 lakh pensioners, not only to a few beneficiaries.

"When the pension amount was increased to Rs 1,000 earlier, only 14 lakh pensioners got its benefit out of 44 lakh beneficiaries. However, the benefit of an increase in pension amount should be given to all the 65 lakh pensioners," the statement further read. The BMS said the issue was also raised earlier in the pre-budget consultation meeting of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Trade Unions in New Delhi on December 18, 2021. (ANI)

