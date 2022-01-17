Left Menu

Assam: 2 held with 1.6 kg of heroin worth around Rs 15 Cr

Two persons have been held for possession of 1.6 kg of heroin worth around Rs 15 Crores at the Khatkhati area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 17-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 23:11 IST
Seized heroin. Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Police said, "Karbi Anglong Police has seized 1.6 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 15 Crores at Khatkhati earlier today and arrested two accused. A truck from Manipur was searched and the consignment, concealed in 115 soap boxes, was seized."

Lauding the Karbi Anglong Police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, "Assam Against Drugs; Continuing Assam's war against drugs, Karbi Anglong police seized 1.6 kg of heroin at Khatkhati in the morning today. Also arrested two accused from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated Assam police." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

