3 held for raping, killing minor girl in MP's Gwalior

A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by three men, who dumped her body into the Chambal river, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Monday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 10:11 IST
Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police Gwalior (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by three men, who dumped her body into the Chambal river, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Monday. All three accused have been arrested, police said.

"The victim was known to one of the accused, who lured her to accompany him and two other associates to Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh in a truck. On returning, the minor girl was killed and her body dumped in Chambal river in Bhind district. The accused has said that he raped her following which she threatened to register a complaint with the police. Fearing this, the accused killed her. All three have been arrested," Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. The body of the girl is yet to be recovered. The police said that a search operation is on.

The police also said that the truck in which the accused took the girl has been seized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

