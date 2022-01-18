Left Menu

Kerala reports 28,481 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 28,481 cases of COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:49 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 28,481 cases of COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. A total of 80,740 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 54,30,258.

During the last 24 hours, 7,303 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 52,36,013. 39 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Additionally, 83 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

Hence, the total death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 51,026. There are currently 1,42,512 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

