Puducherry schools, colleges shut till January 31 due to rise in Covid cases

Puducherry schools and colleges will remain closed for the students till January 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases, informed Education Minister A Namasviyam.

Puducherry schools and colleges will remain closed for the students till January 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases, informed Education Minister A Namasviyam. Earlier on January 9, the Puducherry government had announced that the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 will remain closed.

The Puducherry government resumed the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 on December 4 after the pandemic showed signs of improvement. Earlier in January, the government had imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 per cent capacity.

As per the Puducherry government's order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating. These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, the official order had said. (ANI)

