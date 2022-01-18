Left Menu

UP: Two children were killed in leopard attack

UP: Two children were killed in leopard attack
Two children were killed in a leopard attack in Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife sanctuary, officials said here on Tuesday. Ramtez (9), a resident of Rikha Pakdia Deewan village in Motipur, was taken away by a leopard on Monday when he was playing outside his house, they said. Villagers and forest officials on Tuesday recovered lower part of his body, they said. In a separate incident in Mangalpurva village in the same Motipur range, Aditya (4) was also take away by the leopard on Monday. His head was recovered from the forest. Divisional Forest officer Akashdeep Badhawan said four teams of forest officials have been deployed to catch the leopard and help of drone cameras will be taken to trace it, if needed. Villagers have been advised not to head toward the forest area, he said. The victims' families have been given Rs 10,000 each and attempts are on to give them a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, he added.

