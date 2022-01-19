Left Menu

Late CDS Rawat's brother meets Uttarakhand CM in Delhi

Late Chief of Defence Staff (CSD) General Bipin Rawat's brother retired Colonel Vijay Rawat on Wednesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the national capital.

Late CDS Rawat's brother meets Uttarakhand CM in Delhi
Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Late Chief of Defence Staff (CSD) General Bipin Rawat's brother retired Colonel Vijay Rawat on Wednesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the national capital.

"Today in Delhi, met Col. Vijay Rawat ji, brother of the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand Late Bipin Rawat ji. We salute the service to the nation done by Bipin Rawat ji and his family. I will always work to make Uttarakhand according to their dreams," Dhami said in a tweet.

CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat. (ANI)

