Left Menu

UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:23 IST
UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Arab Emirates is committed to support OPEC+ in achieving balance in the oil market, the state news agency WAM quoted Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei as saying on Wednesday.

The country is planning to establish a power market platform aimed at facilitating the export of electricity, the news agency said.

The minister earlier in the day said that he was "not worried about the short term" when asked about predictions that oil prices will rise above $100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022