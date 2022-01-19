Left Menu

Ahmedabad airport to remain partially closed for 9 hours till May 31

Ahmedabad airport will partially remain shut for at least nine hours till May 31 due to runway re-carpeting work.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad airport will partially remain shut for at least nine hours till May 31 due to runway re-carpeting work. "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has started scheduled runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022. Except on public holidays and Sundays, this work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm," said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The work will include runway overlaying, runway Strip Grading and Slope Assessment, Runway End Safety Area (RESA) Grading and Slope Assessment, along with Stormwater Drain Construction and Reinstallation of Signages in the maneuvering area. "Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards to ensure aircraft safety and increase the runway life. Under the guidance of the safety regulator, all relevant stakeholders have been consulted and given ample notice to revise schedules to minimise passenger inconvenience during the period," it added. (ANI)

