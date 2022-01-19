Farmers’ income never doubled, their woes multiplied manyfold: Surjewala

Farmers' income never doubled but their woes multiplied by 100 times, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday in a dig at the BJP's pre-poll promise for doubling the farmer's income.

Flanked by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and party leader Alka Lamba, Surjewala made the remark while releasing a booklet on challenges before the farming community.

''What to talk of doubling farmers' income, the BJP government burdened them with additional taxes. It happened for the first time that taxes were imposed on farm inputs and tools,'' he said, while releasing the booklet titled "Aamdani na hui dugni, dard hua sau guna" (Income never doubled but woes multiplied 100-fold).

Surjewala also took a swipe at the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying while the SAD supported the BJP-led NDA government when farm ordinances were brought in 2020, the AAP government in Delhi later notified the central farm laws.

''All these three outfits have an anti-farmer DNA," he said, hitting out at the BJP, SAD and AAP.

''When they brought the ordinances, they (SAD) were an ally in their government (at the Centre) and the third party (AAP) is the one which notified the farm laws,'' he said.

The three farm laws of the Centre were repealed last year amid the persistent, over a year-long protest by farmers.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Surjewala said bringing farm laws was not the only ''anti-farmer'' decision of the Narendra Modi government.

He said taxes on diesel were increased and the cost of fertilizers like urea and DAP too were raised manifold.

With Punjab going to polls on February 20, he called upon the people to bring back the Congress to power and reject the outfits with ''anti-farmer'' mindsets.

