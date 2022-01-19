Left Menu

Gujarat records 20,966 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic began

Gujarat reported 20,966 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:58 IST
Gujarat records 20,966 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic began
Gujarat reported 20,966 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. According to the state health department, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state has reached 90,726.

As many as 12 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said. With this, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 10,186. Meanwhile, India reported 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 15.13 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

The country has so far detected 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

