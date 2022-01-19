Left Menu

PFC Consulting transfers 2 subsidiaries to Adani Transmission for implementing projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:30 IST
PFC Consulting transfers 2 subsidiaries to Adani Transmission for implementing projects
State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said its arm PFC Consulting Ltd has transferred two wholly-owned subsidiaries to Adani Transmission Ltd for implementing power transmission projects.

Adani Transmission had emerged as the successful bidder for these two transmission projects on January 18, according to a BSE filing.

As per the filing, the two firms that are transferred to Adani Transmission are Karur Transmission Ltd and Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd.

Karur Transmission Ltd is established for the development of ''evacuation of power from RE (renewable energy) sources in Karur/ Tirrupur Wind Energy Zone (Tamil Nadu) (1,000 MW) under Phase-I''.

Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd is established for the development of a ''transmission scheme for evacuation of three GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase-1''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

