Biden says a summit with Russia's Putin is a possibility
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 04:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he could hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tension over Ukraine.
"I still think that is a possibility," Biden said about a potential summit with the Russian leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to speak 'truth' on Jan 6 anniversary, Trump cancels event
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
Japan, U.S. ministers to hold 'two-plus-two' talks on Friday
Biden to speak 'truth' on Jan 6 anniversary; Trump cancels event
U.S. reports nearly 1 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record