Tamil Nadu: Anti-corruption body raids at 57 places linked to former AIADMK minister KP Anbalagan

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials launched searches at the premises linked to former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister and AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-01-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 09:05 IST
AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption are conducting searches at 57 places.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

