Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI docks at 318

The air quality in the national capital on Thursday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 09:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The air quality in the national capital on Thursday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 318. The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 143 in the 'very poor' and 246 in the 'moderate' category respectively

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor'. For the next two days (20th, 21st), AQI is expected to remain 'Very Poor' as wind speed and temperature are likely to remain almost the same. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'," SAFAR said in a bulletin. Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 306 in both places.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed dense fog on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 8 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

