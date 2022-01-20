Govt order to cancel title deeds triggers a political controversy in Kerala

The Kerala Revenue Department's recent order to cancel the title deeds, issued illegally in this high range district, has triggered a political controversy as M M Mani, a strongman of the ruling CPI(M), openly expressed displeasure, saying the move would be dealt with ''legally'' and politically.

Known as ''Raveendran Pattayam'' in general, the title deeds were allegedly issued illegally by M A Raveendran, the then Devikulam Taluk Additional Tehsildar during the regime of the Left government in the 1990s.

The Raveendran title deeds have been the center of political controversy here since then as critics charge that they have no legal validity as they had been issued flouting all legal norms.

However, Mani rubbished the charges and said the title deeds were issued to the people at a 'Pattaya mela' (title deed fair) conducted by the government after it was approved by a panel headed by the then MLA.

He also wanted the Revenue Department under the CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the government, and its minister and senior party leader K Rajan to explain why such land deeds should be canceled now.

An MLA and former minister, Mani also made it clear that no one would be allowed to touch the CPI(M) party office, located in land here under the Raveendran title deed.

''I do not agree with the decision. It will be dealt with legally and politically. People bought the title deeds by applying and paying money at a fair conducted by the officials. Our party office will remain there itself and no one will be allowed to touch it,'' he told reporters here.

The party veteran also said the government order only says to cancel the title deeds and not to confiscate the lands. However, Rajan told reporters here that the order should not be taken wrongly and a detailed explanation would be given soon.

It is estimated that 530 title deeds in seven villages in Devikulam Taluk would be canceled as per the controversial order.

