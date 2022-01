BRIEF-Saudi Launches Boutique Group To Develop Historical And Cultural Palaces Into Luxury Hotels - PIF

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND (PIF):

* SAUDI LAUNCHES BOUTIQUE GROUP (A PIF COMPANY) TO DEVELOP HISTORICAL AND CULTURAL PALACES IN THE KINGDOM INTO LUXURY BOUTIQUE HOTELS TO ENHANCE THE KINGDOM'S POSITION AS A LEADING TOURIST AND CULTURAL DESTINATION

