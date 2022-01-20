Left Menu

TN to take up excavation at 7 archaeological sites: CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:42 IST
TN to take up excavation at 7 archaeological sites: CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu government will take up excavations at seven archaeological sites including commencing the eighth phase of excavation at Keeladi from February, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

About Rs 5 crore has been allotted for the excavation which will be carried out till September. Accordingly, digging will begin from the first week of February for the eighth phase of excavation at Keeladi archeological site (Konthagai, Agaram, and Manalur) in Sivaganga district, the third phase at Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district, the second phase in Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur and Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri, first phase at Vembakkottai in Virudhunagar, Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli and Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district, a release from the government said.

