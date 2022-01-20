Left Menu

Jharkhand government reduces prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests

Jharkhand government decreased the RT-PCR testing rates from Rs 400 to Rs 300 on Thursday, as per an order.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:38 IST
Jharkhand government reduces prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand government decreased the RT-PCR testing rates from Rs 400 to Rs 300 and Rapid Antigen testing rates from Rs 150 to Rs 50 on Thursday, as per a government order. An additional charge of Rs 100 will have to be given for a home visit to collect the samples.

The decision was taken after seeing a drop in prices of the kits and prices of testing witnessed in other states of the country. The order will be applicable with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022