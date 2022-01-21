Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates new Circuit House near Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:30 IST
PM Modi inaugurates new Circuit House near Somnath Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Circuit House in Gujarat's Somnath via video conferencing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat via video conferencing. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said. It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022