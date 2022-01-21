Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur dies after consuming poison

A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison.

A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison. Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya told ANI on Thursday, " A 17-year-old girl studying at a school in Thanjavur died on January 19, ten days after consuming poison after allegedly being forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden."

The police have registered a case. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

