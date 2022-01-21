Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur dies after consuming poison
A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison.
ANI | Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison. Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya told ANI on Thursday, " A 17-year-old girl studying at a school in Thanjavur died on January 19, ten days after consuming poison after allegedly being forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden."
The police have registered a case. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)
