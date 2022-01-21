Left Menu

BJP supports demand for lifting ban on toddy-tapping, sales in TN

Coimbatore, Jan 21 PTI BJP on Friday backed the demand for lifting the ban on toddy- tapping and sales in Tamil Nadu by participating in an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement on the outskirts of the city.The Movement said it would drop the demand if the government proves that toddy is an intoxicating drink as was believed. He said over 70 BJP workers participated in the event.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:26 IST
Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI): BJP on Friday backed the demand for lifting the ban on toddy- tapping and sales in Tamil Nadu by participating in an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement on the outskirts of the city.

The Movement said it would drop the demand if the government proves that toddy is an intoxicating drink as was believed. The president of the BJP Agricultural Wing G K Nagarat said the party would continue to support the Movement as it would increase farmers' income if their demand was met. He said over 70 BJP workers participated in the event.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

