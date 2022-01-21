BJP supports demand for lifting ban on toddy-tapping, sales in TN

Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI): BJP on Friday backed the demand for lifting the ban on toddy- tapping and sales in Tamil Nadu by participating in an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement on the outskirts of the city.

The Movement said it would drop the demand if the government proves that toddy is an intoxicating drink as was believed. The president of the BJP Agricultural Wing G K Nagarat said the party would continue to support the Movement as it would increase farmers' income if their demand was met. He said over 70 BJP workers participated in the event.

