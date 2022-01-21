Kerala reports 41,668 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 41,668 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. During the last 24 hours, 95,218 samples were tested.

With this, the total count of cases of disease in the state has gone up to 55,52,512. During the last 24 hours, 17,053 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 52,76,647.

As many as 1,139 people were hospitalised during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients admitted to hospitals to 7,772. 33 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Addtionally, 73 deaths were designated as COVID-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

The death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 51,607. There are currently 2,23,548 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)