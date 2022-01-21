No data leaked from CoWin portal; digital platform safe, secure: Centre

The Centre on Friday dismissed reports of data leak from CoWIN application and said that the digital platform is safe and secure. The Union Health Ministry in a tweet on Friday said, "Regarding data leak from CoWIN: We are getting the matter examined. However, prima facie it appears that the alleged leak is not related to Co-WIN as we neither collect any information on address or the COVID-19 status of beneficiaries."

Further, the Ministry in a press release informed, "There have been several media reports claiming that the data stored in Co-WIN portal has been leaked online. It is clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform." "It is also clarified that while Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct, as Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for COVID-19 vaccination," the release further read. (ANI)

