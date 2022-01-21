Iran supplying small amounts of gas to Turkey at low pressure - sector officials

Iran has been supplying 2 cubic metres of natural gas to Turkey instead of its 28 cubic metre requirement since exports resumed on Friday after being cut over a technical fault a day earlier, Turkish sector officials said.

The Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA said earlier on Friday that gas exports from Iran to Turkey had resumed, adding the brief cut was due to a pressure failure on the Turkish side.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the low-pressure flow from Iran and the low amounts of gas flowing were disrupting the system, and added there were no technical issues on the Turkish side.

