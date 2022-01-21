Left Menu

Iran supplying small amounts of gas to Turkey at low pressure - sector officials

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:32 IST
Iran supplying small amounts of gas to Turkey at low pressure - sector officials
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Iran has been supplying 2 cubic metres of natural gas to Turkey instead of its 28 cubic metre requirement since exports resumed on Friday after being cut over a technical fault a day earlier, Turkish sector officials said.

The Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA said earlier on Friday that gas exports from Iran to Turkey had resumed, adding the brief cut was due to a pressure failure on the Turkish side.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the low-pressure flow from Iran and the low amounts of gas flowing were disrupting the system, and added there were no technical issues on the Turkish side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022