Bike IED blast case: NIA conducts searches at 5 locations in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at five locations in Punjab in the bike IED blast case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at five locations in Punjab in the bike IED blast case. The anti-terror agency conducted searches in Taran Tarn, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab, the agency said.

During searches conducted today, electronic gadgets, ammunition, documents and other incriminating materials have been seized. The case relates to an explosion in a Bajaj Platina bike near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad city in Fazilka in which one person namely Binder Singh died on spot.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan based terrorists and smugglers and were recruited for carrying out terrorist attacks in crowded areas by triggering explosive devices. The case was first registered on September 16 last year under sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Act by the Punjab Police. NIA had re-registered the case on October 1 last year. Till now five accused persons have been arrested in the instant case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

