'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme had reached its goal in the state, says Bihar Minister

'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme has been operational in Bihar since 2016 and has reached its goal in the state, said the state's Minister of Public Health Engineering Department Ramprit Paswan on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:47 IST
Bihar Minister of Public Health Engineering Department Dr Ramprit Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' scheme had been running since 2016 and has reached its goal, after which the remaining amount (Rs 6000 crore) was sent back to the Central Government. After Modi government, Bihar has received a lot of funds in the form of packages," Dr Ramprit Paswan told ANI on Friday. "'Special status' was being demanded when there was a fund shortage. Some people are still demanding it. I don't have much knowledge on the issue. But the Centre has given many packages. Every Panchayati Raj work has been completed," he added.

Officially launched in September 2016, Bihar's Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal (tap water in every home) scheme aims to provide clean drinking water through taps in urban and rural households. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

