Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Howrah

A massive fire broke out at a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday afternoon.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:32 IST
Massive fire breaks out at thermocol factory in Howrah
Visuals of fire in the thermocol factory. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday afternoon.

As per information, three fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames. "We were working inside the factory when the fire broke out at 12.30 pm. Initially, we tried to control the fire but couldn't", said Panchan Mallick, a worker in the factory. He further informed that 200-250 people were working inside the factory.

Sunetra Chattopadhyay, the company supervisor said that all the workers who were stuck in the fire have been rescued. "A fire extinguishing system was there inside the factory. However, it couldn't be used to save one part of the factory from burning completely. We have incurred a loss of about Rs 1 lakh", the supervisor added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022