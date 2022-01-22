Left Menu

Casino row: Clashes between TDP, YSRCP leaders in Andhra's Krishna

A clash broke out in Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday when YSRCP activists allegedly attacked the members of a TDP fact-finding committee who were proceeding to K Convention hall to enquire into the casino organised on premises during Sankranti festival.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:50 IST
Casino row: Clashes between TDP, YSRCP leaders in Andhra's Krishna
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A clash broke out in Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday when YSRCP activists allegedly attacked the members of a TDP fact-finding committee who were proceeding to K Convention hall to enquire into the casino organised on premises during Sankranti festival. TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has constituted a fact-finding Committee with the party senior leaders and sent the committee to find the facts behind alleged Casino games organized by the ruling YSRCP leader Kodali Nani at Gudivada in Krishna district during the recent Makara Sankranti festival.

Senior leaders of TDP including former ministers Nakka Anandababu, Kollu Ravindra, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, other leaders including Varla Ramaiah, Alapati Raja and Tangirala Sowmya were appointed as a fact-finding committee. Meanwhile, the YSRCP local leaders and cadre opposed the visit of the committee and the tense atmosphere prevailed in the area.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that a mob of YSRCP cadres attacked the TDP local office at Gudivada and damaged the vehicle of Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. He condemned the attack on the TDP office and party leaders and criticized that the police department was supporting the YSRCP leaders in attacking the TDP leaders and offices.

He also alleged that the casino games were conducted at the property owned by the Minister and said that the YSRCP leaders were introducing banned and illegal games in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022