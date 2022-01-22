Kashmir wetland authorities provide food for migratory birds to survive harsh winter season

The authorities of wetlands in Kashmir have taken the initiative to provide food for migratory birds during the harsh winter season aiming to make their stay comfortable in the state. Lakhs of migratory birds have arrived in the wetlands and lakes of Kashmir during the ongoing winter season. "In the harsh winter season, with temperatures below zero degrees, it's not easy for birds to get the proper food. All that the birds get in winter is water nuts which are not enough to maintain their protein level during these cold months. Therefore, to make their stay comfortable, authorities of different water bodies of the valley including Hokersar wetland are providing a good quantity of food like paddy grains (rice)", said Suhail Yousuf, Range Officer Lakes.

"These migratory birds mostly come from Siberia, China, Russia and other cold countries. Their arrival begins in autumn and they are found in the wetlands of the valley till March-April", said Yousuf. These birds mostly like to eat water nuts and specific weeds which is natural food for them and are always available for them in large quantities. But during the freezing period especially in the months of December and January, it's very difficult for them to find proper food which results in the authorities stocking a large quantity of paddy and other food grains aimed to fulfil the food requirement of migratory birds. There are about 2-2.5 lakh birds in the wetlands now which are expected to increase in February, said Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, an employee of Wetland Dept.

"The Department of wetlands is making efforts to visit particular places of the wetlands in their boats where they are monitoring all activities of birds and providing food for them", said the Range Officer Lakes. "The presence of these guest birds in the water bodies of Higam, Chhatlam, and Hokersar increases the beauty of these wetlands. So the department of wetlands will continue this exercise in the winter months especially during severe cold so that birds will get proper food quantity", said Aslam, a tourist from Kerala. (ANI)

