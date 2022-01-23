Left Menu

BMC forms 4-member committee to probe Mumbai building fire incident

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a four-member committee to probe into the fire incident that took place at a residential building in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 11:50 IST
BMC forms 4-member committee to probe Mumbai building fire incident
Kamala building in Mumbai where fire broke out on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a four-member committee to probe into the fire incident that took place at a residential building in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday. The committee will be headed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner level officer and a report has to be submitted to the BMC within 15 days.

The fire in 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo claimed the lives of six people and left 23 injured. The Maharashtra government has also assured of investigation into the fire incident.

"The fire incident that occurred at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area will be investigated. Our guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh will look into it," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in a statement. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin for the decesed was announced by state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Mumbai residential building fire in Tardeo and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022