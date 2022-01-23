Left Menu

Farmers fined for catching wild boars in UP village

The forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on three farmers for catching wild boars in Sherpur village of the district, officials said on Sunday. The farmers were fined on Saturday for illegally catching wild boars from fields, forest ranger Kuldeep Singh said.

The forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on three farmers for catching wild boars in Sherpur village of the district, officials said on Sunday. The farmers were fined on Saturday for illegally catching wild boars from fields, forest ranger Kuldeep Singh said. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Mangeram Tyagi protested against the fine and reasoned it was necessary in view of the damage the wild boars cause to their crops. He asked the forest department to stop "harassment" of farmers.

