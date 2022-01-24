Will ensure Republic Day celebrations are conducted peacefully, says Kashmir IGP

As Republic Day celebrations have begun, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that the police are closely monitoring the security situation in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir Police is also using 'drones' for better security in the region.

Ahead of Republic day, full dress rehearsals are underway in Srinagar. "Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CAPF and Army have been looking into the security arrangements. There is drone surveillance as well...will ensure that the Republic Day celebrations are conducted peacefully," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir said today.

In a first, India began weeklong Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 every year. (ANI)

