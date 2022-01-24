Left Menu

Barbara Creecy expresses sadness at passing of City Press journalist

Tau reportedly died at his residence in Mahikeng, in North West, on Friday afternoon.

24-01-2022
Barbara Creecy expresses sadness at passing of City Press journalist
The Minister extended her sincere condolences to his family and colleagues in the media fraternity. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has expressed profound sadness at the passing of City Press journalist, Poloko Tau.



He was part of a team of South African journalists that covered the South African delegation at the United Nations Climate Change talks in Glasgow, United Kingdom, in December, where he interacted extensively with the delegation led by the Minister.

''I am deeply saddened by the unexpected news of his sudden passing and I remember fondly our extensive conversations on climate change and the Just Transition to a low carbon economy and society," Creecy said on Saturday.

The Minister extended her sincere condolences to his family and colleagues in the media fraternity.

"His important contribution to the public information debate on matters such as climate change and sustainable development will be much missed by government and the fourth estate," Creecy said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

