2 farmers mauled by leopard, hospitalised

Two farmers near Tirupur district, 55 km from here, landed in the hospital after an attack by a leopard on Monday, police said.

According to them, 60-year-old Varadarajan went to his farm early today when the animal pounced on him and mauled his shoulder.

Soon after this, another farmer Maran who went to the fields to answer nature's call was also attacked by the same animal causing injuries to his face, they said.

On information, Forest Department personnel went to the spot where the attack took place and said the leopard may have come from Sathyamangalam forest, about 30 km away, the police added.

