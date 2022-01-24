Left Menu

UP polls: Tikait cautions farmers against attempts to 'polarise' society

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:33 IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has warned farmers from attempts to ''polarise'' society and divert their attention by vested interests who will rake up ''Hindu-Muslim'' issues.

Tikait who was speaking to media persons while attending a private function near Iglas on Sunday night also said that farmers are'' fully conscious'' of the critical importance of their choice in the forthcoming assembly elections and do not need any prompting.

''In the next few weeks Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah will be regular topics in the political discourse and you should be wary of such distractions,'' the BKU leader said.

Making a cryptic remark, he said ''Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah are going to be official guests in UP till March 15.'' When asked about farmers' voting preferences Tikait said ,''When farmers are being forced to sell their produce at half of their cost price they need no one to prompt them as to how they should vote.'' Farmers are ''fully conscious'' of the critical importance of their choice in the forthcoming assembly, he added. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

