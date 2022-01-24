Left Menu

NHPC hands over Rs. 1crore payment intimation advice to Jai Ram Thakur

The Chief Minister also asked NHPC to take up Pumped Storage Projects in the state.

The Chief Minister asked CMD, NHPC to expedite works related to 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project (HP) & assured his support to NHPC in various clearances towards the early implementation of the Project. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC handed over payment intimation advice of Rupees One Crore to Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh as NHPC's contribution towards Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) on 23.01.22 at Shimla (HP). This fund is used when natural calamities or tragedy strike the State & is provided to affected residents for immediate relief to minimize the grief & loss of the people. It is also utilized for humanitarian purposes in adverse circumstances.

The Chief Minister asked CMD, NHPC to expedite works related to 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project (HP) & assured his support to NHPC in various clearances towards the early implementation of the Project. The Chief Minister also asked NHPC to take up Pumped Storage Projects in the state. During the meeting, Shri Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh was also present.

