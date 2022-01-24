Chair of Libya Sanctions Committee Indian PR Tirumurti presents committee’s report to UNSC

Chair of the UN Security Council's Libya Sanctions Committee India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Monday presented the committee’s report to the 15-nation Council.

''At #UNSC meet on Libya, as Chair of Libya Sanctions Committee, I presented its report,” Tirumurti tweeted.

''The Committee discussed issues relating to preserving integrity & value of Libyan frozen assets for benefit of its people, arms embargo, travel ban exemptions, illicit petroleum exports etc,” he said.

The Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a subsidiary body of the Council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.

Under the Libya Sanctions Committee, all member states are required to prevent the sale or supply of arms and related material to Libya; prevent the entry into or transit through their territories of all listed individuals; freeze all funds, other financial assets and economic resources that are owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the listed individuals or entities.

The Flag State of a designated vessel is required to direct the vessel not to load, transport, or discharge petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya, among other measures.

Tirumurti is also Chair of the Taliban Sanctions Committee as well as the Counter-terrorism Committee of the Security Council. India is currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council and its two-year term will end on December 31, 2022, the month India will also preside over the powerful UN body for the second time in its tenure. India was the Security Council President in August 2021.

