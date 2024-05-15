Sanjay Raut criticises PM Modi's roadshow in Ghatkopar, calls BJP leaders "election mafias"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar where 18 people were killed in a dust storm triggered hoarding collapse, calling BJP leaders "chunav mafias." "They (BJP leaders) just have to contest the elections and get ahead of the elections at any cost. They are election mafias (Chunav mafias) Today, PM Modi is in Nashik, Kalyaan... When will he sit in Delhi? When will he discharge his Prime Ministerial duties? Wherever PM Modi will visit, Shiv Sena Maha Vikas Aghadi will win and this is decided by the people. BJP is losing the battle here. PM Modi fears losing the elections that is why he is campaigning everyone," Sanjay Raut said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

"The PM who alleged Praful Patel of having relations with Dawood and Iqbal Mirchi, he was with the same Praful Patel yesterday. He (Praful Patel) put the turban of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the head of PM Modi, we don't give that turban to someone, it's special. Who has given this right to Praful Patel?... PM Modi and Praful Patel have disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra," he further said. PM Modi is set to hold a roadshow in the Ghatkopar area on Wednesday. Traffic police have made elaborate arrangements for his roadshow.

In a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police said, "The LBS road will remain closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will remain closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm." PM Modi will also hold election rallies in Kalyan in an attempt to strengthen the BJP poll campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. The first and the second phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over. While the first phase took place on April 19, the second phase was conducted on April 26. The third and fourth phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13 respectively. Next, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)