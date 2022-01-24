VO Chidambaranar Port handles longest windmill blades

VO Chidambaranar (VOC) port witnessed another landmark this week with handling wind blades of length 81.50 metres, the longest of its kind handled through VOC Port, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday. The loading of the 81.50-metre long wind blades (each weighing 25 tonnes) was carried out diligently using ship's hydraulic cranes with utmost care to the safety of the cargo and cargo handling workers, the release said.

Nordex Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd, the shippers, have expressed their appreciation towards VOC Port's capability and efficiency in handling such over-dimensional Cargo. The windmill blades and towers were safely transported using specialized retractable wind blades and tower transportation trucks all the way from Vengal (Near Red hills, Chennai) to Tuticorin.

The Vessel 'M.V. MYS Dezhneva', with an overall length (LOA) of 142.8 metres, was berthed at the Port on 18.01.2022 and loaded with 6 numbers of 81.50-metre long wind blades and 12 numbers of 77.10-metre long wind blades. On completion of loading, the vessel sailed from VOC Port for the Port of Rostock, Germany, on 20th January 2022.

As per the release, V.O. Chidambaranar Port is witnessing a remarkable surge in the handling of windmill blades and windmill blade towers. The Port had handled 2,898 windmill blades and 1,248 windmill towers during the last Financial year. Considering the Port's infrastructure, availability of adequate storage space and congestion-free 8 lane Port approach roads and seamless National Highway connectivity, global Manufacturers of Windmill blade such as Vestas, Nordex, Siemens, LM Power and GE are regularly using VOC Port as their preferred gateway Port for the export of windmill blades. (ANI)

