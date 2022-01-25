UNESCO to launch Water Diplomacy and Transboundary Aquifer Management online course

The UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa, in collaboration with IHE Delft will launch an online course on Water Diplomacy and Transboundary Aquifer Management on 7 February 2022. This will be available on UNESCO's learning platform.

All professionals active in the water/environmental sector, especially those involved in managing transboundary aquifers (TBAs) and/or political cooperation and negotiations and processes over the TBAs are invited to register for the course.

This online course is part of the Governance of Groundwater Resources in Transboundary Aquifers (GGRETA) project and introduces participants from all over the world to relevant concepts and principles, such as groundwater hydrology, water conflict and cooperation, international water law, negotiations, and dispute-resolution. It aims to build capacities of young professionals on the approaches and tools for water diplomacy, with a particular emphasis on transboundary aquifers as well as contributing to the long-term knowledge-base for UNESCO capacity building programmes and that of its partners. The modules consist of pre-recorded lectures and self-paced exercises, accompanied by online guidance/face-to-face time with the lecturers.