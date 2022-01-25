Left Menu

Power outages reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

Massive power outages aksi hit Kyrgyzstan primarily the capital, Bishkek, and the northern Chuy region, Interfax reported, citing the countrys Ministry of Energy and a local electricity provider. The loss of power in Uzbekistan, reported by its Ministry of Energy, brought the subway to a halt in the capital, Tashkent.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:14 IST
Power outages reported in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Widespread power outages were reported on Tuesday in the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The Interfax news agency said that a significant number of the 2 million residents of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, found themselves without electricity on Tuesday. Kazakh news site Orda.kz reported that outages also occurred in the southern region of Turkistan, particularly in the city of Shymkent, and in Taraz, a city in the neighboring Jambyl region. Massive power outages aksi hit Kyrgyzstan — primarily the capital, Bishkek, and the northern Chuy region, Interfax reported, citing the country's Ministry of Energy and a local electricity provider. The loss of power in Uzbekistan, reported by its Ministry of Energy, brought the subway to a halt in the capital, Tashkent. Police in the city also warned about failures of stop lights. According to media reports, the Tashkent airport temporarily stopped accepting flights.

It wasn't immediately clear what exactly caused the outages. Uzbek officials blamed a power line failure in Kazakhstan. The three former Soviet nations are part of one power system that was designed in Soviet times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022