Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists'

Russia's state financial monitoring agency has added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a handful of his allies to its list of "terrorists and extremists", records showed on Tuesday.

Allies including Lyubov Sobol were also added to the list on Tuesday, while Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov were added earlier this month. All three are outside Russia.

Moscow banned Navalny's political network as "extremist" last year during a sweeping crackdown.

