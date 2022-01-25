HARYANA CITY GAS BAGS MOST LUCRATIVE AREAS NAGPUR & RAIPUR

Gurugram based HCG (KCE) Pvt. Ltd. led by Mr. Kapil Chopra has surprised everybody by winning the top two most lucrative GA’s: Nagpur & Raipur under round XI CGD bidding invited by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board recently. Company’s CEO Mr. Rahul Chopra said that “As per various survey sources, these two geographical areas put together is nearly 16% of the overall natural gas demand potential of the entire GA’s of round XI, due to this both GA’s received maximum nos of Bids (16 in Raipur & 15 in Nagpur ).” “Natural Gas will play a significant role in coming future and we will play our role in moving the country to Gas Based Economy in line with our Prime Minister's vision and raising share of Natural Gas to 15 percent in India’s overall energy basket”added Rahul Chopra.

The entity managed to get 50% success rate in the recent round of bidding which is highest success rate among all the bidders.

At present, there are 228 GA authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in 27 states and UTs, covering about 70% of the country’s population. After the 11th round, CGD networks are expected to reach more than 90% of the population.

The entity is currently operating in the areas of Gurugram, Jhajjar & Hissar. Jhajjar and Hissar were also areas in Round IX like Nagpur and Raipur which were back then fiercely competed and are very high demand potential areas. After the recent success in round XI the entity will lay, build and operate in five (5) highly lucrative and major demand centres across India.

The scope of work under the city gas distribution (CGD) project includes constructing city gate stations or mother stations, laying the main pipeline and distribution pipelines besides installing CNG stations.

The CGD aims at promoting green fuel (natural gas) like piped natural gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also compressed natural gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and the automobile industry.

Haryana city gas aims to expand in the areas of Gurugram, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Hissar, Nagpur &Raipur, and by this more than three to four thousand industrial/commercial establishment alongwith 3.5 to 4 million PNG users in Household (Domestic) segment will be benefited.Company is also targeting to develop 1400 retail outlets for CNG users covering more than million vehicles on daily basis. PWR PWR

