‘Coal Directory of India 2020-21’ released

Coal Controller's Organization, a subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal, released one of its flagship publications, the 'Coal Directory of India 2020-21' here today. The Statistical Publication was released by the Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Dr. Anil Kumar Jain at the Office of the Coal Controller, Delhi.

The 'Coal Directory of India 2020-21' contains information regarding the performance of Coal and Lignite sectors during the financial year 2020-21. It incorporates the grade wise data of production and dispatch and reserves of coal. The publication also provides information on pit head closing stock, import- export and prices of coal for last few years.

It provides valuable and comprehensive ready reference of data to all the stakeholders, policy makers, researchers, industry and institutions. The Directory is accessible from the official websites of the Coal Controller's Organisation and Ministry of Coal.

