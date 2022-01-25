Left Menu

Extended office of Coal Controller’s Organization inaugurated by Coal Secretary

An extended office of Coal Controller’s Organization, a subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal has been inaugurated by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal here today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:01 IST
This Office will function as main Office of Coal Controller’s Organization (CCO) and discharge following duties. Image Credit: Twitter(@CoalMinistry)
  • Country:
  • India

This Office will function as main Office of Coal Controller's Organization (CCO) and discharge following duties.

Approval of Mine Plan and Mine Closure Plan

Mine Opening& re-opening Permission

Monitoring the Compliance of Mine Closure Plans

Implementation and Monitoring of Washery Reject Policy

Commissioner of Payment

Collection & Compilation of monthly Coal &Lignite Statistics and Release of Annual Publication i.e. Provisional Coal Statistics & Coal Directory of India.

Administrative & Accounts related matters of CCO

Support to NITI AAYOG M/o Coal, NITI AYOG, CSO, M/o Statistics & P.I, IBM, M/o Mine, State Govt., National & International Agencies

Secretary (Coal), Dr. Anil Kumar Jain; Joint Secretary , Shri Shyam Bhagat Negi; Joint Secretary, Smt. Vismita Tej; Joint Secretary, Shri Bhabani Prasad Pati; Coal Controller & DDG , Ms. Santosh Agarwal; Director CCO, Shri. V. P. Singh & other senior officials were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

