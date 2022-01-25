Extended office of Coal Controller’s Organization inaugurated by Coal Secretary

An extended office of Coal Controller's Organization, a subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal has been inaugurated by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal here today.

This Office will function as main Office of Coal Controller's Organization (CCO) and discharge following duties.

Approval of Mine Plan and Mine Closure Plan

Mine Opening& re-opening Permission

Monitoring the Compliance of Mine Closure Plans

Implementation and Monitoring of Washery Reject Policy

Commissioner of Payment

Collection & Compilation of monthly Coal &Lignite Statistics and Release of Annual Publication i.e. Provisional Coal Statistics & Coal Directory of India.

Administrative & Accounts related matters of CCO

Support to NITI AAYOG M/o Coal, NITI AYOG, CSO, M/o Statistics & P.I, IBM, M/o Mine, State Govt., National & International Agencies

Secretary (Coal), Dr. Anil Kumar Jain; Joint Secretary , Shri Shyam Bhagat Negi; Joint Secretary, Smt. Vismita Tej; Joint Secretary, Shri Bhabani Prasad Pati; Coal Controller & DDG , Ms. Santosh Agarwal; Director CCO, Shri. V. P. Singh & other senior officials were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)